87North Sets ‘Mrs. K’ At Universal; Mishna Wolff Writing

EXCLUSIVE: Through its first-look film deal at Universal Pictures, 87North has set up Mrs. K, a re-imagining of Yuhang Ho’s 2016 Malaysian-Hong Kong cult hit, at the studio.

Author and humorist Mishna Wolff, best known for her memoir, I’m Down, is set to write the screenplay. Her debut script for the film Werewolves Within, which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival followed by Berlin, was met with critical acclaim when it was released theatrically by IFC last year.

Mrs. K is a fast-paced, darkly humorous action movie featuring an unlikely heroine. Mrs. K’s peaceful life is disrupted, and family threatened, when trouble brews.

Producers are 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. EPs are Paperheart Limited’s Yuhang Ho and Lorna Tee, and Conor Zorn.

Universal EVP of Production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for the studio. Guy Danella and Max Jacoby will oversee for 87North.

87North has had the No. 1 film over the last two weekends, Leitch’s Bullet Train, which has grossed $114.4M WW to date. Leitch’s directing and producing credits at the global box office have racked up close to $2.4 billion. 87North’s next movie to hit the big screen is Universal’s Violent Night on Dec. 2. 87North is represented by CAA.

Wolff was staffed on season 2 of Abe Forsythe’s Peacock series, Wolf Like Me, and is set to adapt cult-classic Night of the Comet as a series for Orion with Automatik and Vertigo producing. Her memoir I’m Down is taught at high schools and colleges throughout the country, and is featured and on display at the Northwest African-American Museum & the Nobel Peace Museum in Oslo, and was recognized & lauded by Oprah Winfrey and her book club. Wolff has been a contributor to NPR, and is an alumna of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab & the Sundance Episodic Lab. She is repped by CAA and Grandview.