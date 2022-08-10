Skip to main content
'Those Who Stayed': Ukraine War Anthology Series In Development With Red Arrow Studios International & FILM.UA

Ukraine War
Ukrainians seen taking refuge in a Kyiv metro station during the Russian military bombing of Kyiv Sipa USA via AP

EXCLUSIVE: An anthology series about the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is in the works from Red Arrow Studios International and FILM.UA.

Those Who Stayed is aiming to showcase the work of one gifted Ukrainian filmmaker per episode, with Koza Nostra writer Anastasia Lodkina showrunning.

The anthology comedy/drama will focus on the immediate aftermath of the February 24 invasion by Russia, with each episode telling the story of one group of characters whose paths cross with characters from different episodes. These encounters will be used as easter eggs that will tease what’s coming next.

Red Arrow and FILM.UA are aiming to explore why certain people chose to remain in Kyiv when war broke out, with official estimates finding around one-in-two stayed in the capital.

“Each one of us has a unique story to tell and each one of us has discovered something new about ourselves and those around us,” said producers Anna Eliseeva and Kateryna Vyshnevska.

“Yet it’s everybody’s war. We are convinced that the profound emotional connection of the author with her or his story will result in a remarkable creative energy to make the series sincere, genuine and relatable to viewers all over the world.”

Vyshnevska is currently overseeing FILM.UA’s $20M Ukraine Content Club, an initiative seeking co-pro funding from the biggest global behemoths to help fund Ukrainian TV and film projects.

