UK TV Ratings: Lionesses Roar To Victory With Record 17.5M Tuning In

England’s near-60 year wait for a major football trophy ended last night with a record 17.5M peak audience tuning in to the BBC coverage.

The Lionesses’ 2-1 victory in the European Championships final, which included a dramatic winner in Extra Time, obliterated the previous best of 9.3M – achieved just a few day prior for England’s 4-0 semi-final win against Sweden.

The peak audience was hit at the close, as the Lionesses lifted the trophy, with almost 80% of all UK people watching TV at the time tuning in.

Across the broadcast, which ran from 4.50 PM BST to 9.30PM BST (08.50 AM PT to 01.30 PT), the game was watched by an average 11M viewers, another record high, according to Barb data from overnights.tv

In reality, many more would have been watching in pubs as the data doesn’t capture co-viewing and sport ratings are therefore often underestimated.

Last summer’s England men’s European Championships final, which the Lions lost to Italy, was watched by a peak audience of more than 30M, although that game was on both the BBC and ITV.

Taking place in the UK, the entire women’s tournament has been watched by record audiences both in the stands and on TV, as women’s football fever has gripped the nation. Last night’s crowd in Wembley Stadium was sold out, nearing 90,000, another record for a women’s football game.

The BBC is this morning showing coverage of a victory parade taking place at London’s Trafalgar Square.