Tyler Ward Viral Hit Factory Song House Being Profiled In Doc Series From Sky Studios-Backed Jupiter Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Music producer Tyler Ward’s Nashville-based social media viral hit factory Song House is being profiled in a premium docuseries from Sky Studios-backed U.S. indie Jupiter Entertainment.

Song House will go behind the scenes of Tyler Ward’s outfit, which is a pop music incubator that harnesses the power of TikTok and other social media platforms to market test songs and artists in real time.

Song House artists have amassed more than 1B TikTok views and the doc will head behind the scenes, tracking the highs and lows as the artists communally ideate, co-write hooks, flesh out songs and perform their material in a bid to hit the big time. No broadcaster is attached as of yet.

“We’re excited to be working with Patrick and the Jupiter team to showcase the magic of Song House,” said Ward. “Through our unconventional approach, we’re kicking down doors and making our own way into the music industry.

Jupiter, which is Sky Studios’ sole U.S. producer, is also behind Discovery+’s Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda (discovery+) and four runs of Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh.