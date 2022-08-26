‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’: Zac & Fatima-Centered ‘Sistas’ Spinoff Adds 6 To Cast; BET+ Sets Premiere Date

The BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios series Zatima, a spinoff series of Sistas, has added 6 new actors to its roster ahead of the show’s September 29 premiere.

New talent includes series regulars Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, and Nzinga Imani; and recurring cast members Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, and Danielle LaRoach.

Fuller will portray Nathan, a conflicted soul and one of Zac’s (Devale Ellis) friends who he often plays basketball with. Nathan’s wife Lori keeps him in check at every turn and holds him accountable for his responsibilities.

Hoffman will portray Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac’s who helps him with his stock investments and later becomes his confidant and somewhat of a rescuer. Bryce is dating Angela, played by Imani. Angela is Fatima’s best female friend who has no idea that Bryce’s friend Zac is the man who is moving in with Fatima. But when she instantly connects all the dots, she realizes she’s heard all about the shady corners of Zac’s life from Bryce.

Brown will portray Deja, Zac’s tenant who is a nail technician by day and stripper by night. LaRoach will portray Belinda, Fatima’s “tell like it is” friend who adds a whole new layer of challenges to Zac and Fatima’s relationship.

Joseph will portray Tony, one of Zac’s friends who despises love and relationships. Tony comes down hard on Zac for moving in with Fatima and tries to convince Zac that because he has recently escaped dire financial straits, he should enjoy the freedom of having money and the single life.

Tyler Perry’s Zatima follows popular characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. The 10-episode series marks the second spin-off from a Tyler Perry top-rated linear show to get greenlit by BET+ following The Oval‘s offshoot Ruthless.

The series is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.

An extended trailer of the series can be found above.