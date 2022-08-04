TV Talk Podcast: How To Break Into The Emmy Race – ‘Squid Game’, ‘Severance’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Only Murders’ Aim For Upsets

This week on our Deadline podcast, TV Talk, Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten and Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond continue our discussions on this year’s Emmy nominees, not necessarily ones that have managed to get into the race year after year, or after taking a hiatus, but those charmed shows that make it on their first try. How do you successfully break into a race that often favors the tried and true? Last year for instance the Outstanding Comedy categories produced two new shows, Ted Lasso and Hacks that simply plowed over the rest of the field. They are back this year in their season twos with a combined 37 nominations, but can breakthrough first season standout Abbott Elementary , or 17 time first season nominee Only Murders In The Building triumph on their Emmy race debuts and upset those favorites? And what about Severance , Squid Game, and Yellowjackets out to crush the chances of past winner Succession in just their first season? What is the secret to Emmy glory for those shows on the first time at bat? We will dive into all of it, plus speaking of the tried and true in terms of Emmy nominations, you will also hear part of my conversation on The Actor’s Side with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh who is up with her 13th nomination for Emmys for the much acclaimed series that went out with a bang. She has never won. Will this be the first time? Listen to our podcast by clicking the link below.