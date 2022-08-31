‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone Says “I Never Worked So Hard In My Life”

Production has wrapped on the first season of Tulsa King, and boy, is the champ tired.

In a video posted to his Instagram feed, star Sylvester Stallone said he had “so much fun” but he’s never worked so hard in his life. “What we came up with is something extraordinary and life changing for me,” said Stallone, while wearing a shiny blue suit, a bolero tie and a monstrous belt buckle. “Keep punching, love you guys.”

The Taylor Sheridan series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13, on Paramount+, behind the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. It was shot — naturally — in Oklahoma.

“This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind blowing production,” he added in his IG post. “Thought it was a long time to be away it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera.”

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The drama also stars Annabella Sciorra, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.