‘Tulsa King’: Annabella Sciorra To Portray Sylvester Stallone’s Sister In Taylor Sheridan Series

EXCLUSIVE: Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King from executive producers Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, who also serves as writer and showrunner.

She will play Joanne, Dwight’s (Sylvester Stallone) younger sister who lives in Brooklyn. Sciorra and Stallone previously co-starred in the James Mangold film Cop Land released in 1997.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson with Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany also star. The series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13, via Paramount+, behind the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone.

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Sciorra is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Gloria Trillo in HBO’s The Sopranos.

Most recently, she can be seen in the Apple limited series, Truth Be Told, opposite Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. Additionally, she was a series regular on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and guest starred on The L Word, Godfather of Harlem, GLOW, Luke Cage, and Daredevil amongst others.

Big screen credits include Nancy Savoca’s True Love, Curtis Hanson’s The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, and Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever. More recently she starred in the Indie comedy Before I Go and will next be seen in Fresh Kills opposite Jennifer Esposito.