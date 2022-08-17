Tuesday Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘Password’ Help NBC Win The Night

NBC notched a win Tuesday in the adult demo and total viewers, thanks to original episodes of America’s Got Talent and Password.

The network earned a .64 rating in 18-49 and lured 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. America’s Got Talent, at 6.4 million, was the most-watched show of the night. Password was the second-most-watched at 3.9 million. Both shows were down slightly from the prior week, which was Password‘s series premiere.

CBS came in second for the night in viewers (3.2 million) despite airing repeats of FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The net was third in 18-49 (.26).

ABC came in second in 18-49 (.41) and third in viewers (2.2 million) by airing repeats of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Generation Gap and Celebrity Family Feud. Fox was fourth (.12, 627,000 viewers) with repeats of So You Think You Can Dance and Fantasy Island.

CW (.04, 410,000) premiered Leonardo, a drama following Leonardo da Vinci (Aidan Turner), and the return of the financial thriller Devils.

