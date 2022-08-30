Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Robert Halmi’s Great Point Studios Taps Former Warner Media Exec As CFO

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Merchant Of Venice Video Series, Part I: Alberto Barbera Explains How His Festival Became A Premier Oscar Launch Pad
Read the full story

‘Trying’ Renewed For Season 4 At Apple Ahead Of Season 3 Finale

'Trying' Apple

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are still trying.

Apple TV+ has renewed parenting comedy Trying for a fourth season. It comes ahead of the third-season finale on September 2.

Smith and Spall return as Nikki and Jason.

2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

In the third season, they wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

The case also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

It marks only the third Apple original scripted series to make it to a fourth season. following comedy Mythic Quest and drama For All Mankind.

Trying was created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon and executive produced by Josh Cole. It is produced by BBC Studios.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad