Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Aquaman 2’ Heads To Christmas 2023, ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ To March Amid Warner Bros & HBO Max Release Date Moves
Read the full story

Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced “Immediately” As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Donald Trump Mitch McConnell
Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell SAUL LOEB and Mandel NGAN / AFP & SAUL LOEB,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).

“Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!”

Trump’s anti-McConnell rhetoric has waxed and waned ever since the Minority Leader denounced the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Recently, McConnell expressed concerns about GOP “candidate quality” in the upcoming elections, where Trump has hand-picked a number of candidates.

Prior to today, Trump had aimed his attacks at McConnell’s wife of 29 years Elaine Chao, criticizing her family’s ties to China, where its shipping company does business. Those ties were well-known during Chao’s four-year tenure as secretary of transportation under Trump, who appointed her.

Today’s fusillade marks an escalation aimed directly at McConnell, even as four major investigations and a series of revelations threaten Trump.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

8 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad