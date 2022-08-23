Tribeca Festival Sets 2023 Dates, Calls For Submissions

The Tribeca Festival has announced that its 22nd edition, spotlighting innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks and more, will take place in New York City from June 7-18, 2023.

Submissions for the festival, supporting the works of both established and emerging artists, will open next month. Applications for entry in the categories of Features, NOW, Immersive and Games can be submitted starting September 19 — with October 26, December 7 and January 18, 2023 respectively serving as the early, official and extended deadlines. Shorts and Audio Storytelling submissions open on October 16 and close on November 30 (early), January 11, 2023 (official), and February 22, 2023 (extended). More information on deadlines, submission rules, regulations and eligibility can be found here.

“Tribeca is a tentpole of entertainment and culture in New York City, and we’re looking forward to welcoming back artists of all backgrounds and mediums to celebrate the power of storytelling,” said Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “The 2023 Tribeca Festival will be an unforgettable event featuring blockbuster world premieres, live performances by award-winning musicians, exclusive conversations with creative visionaries, and much more.”

Founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center, The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano; Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal and Head Shorts Programmer Ben Thompson; Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz; Programmer José F. Rodriguez; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezińska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

Taking place this year from June 8-19, the 2022 Tribeca Festival featured 600+ events across New York City and was attended by more than 150,000 participants. Highlights from the fest included the world premiere of the Netflix documentary Halftime starring Jennifer Lopez; the world premiere of FX’s acclaimed drama series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri; and the world premiere of B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut, Vengeance, starring Novak, Boyd Holbrook, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Dove Cameron, as well as live performances and appearances by Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Cynthia Erivo, Common, Pharrell and others.