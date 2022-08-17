Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Remember ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Denise Dowse After Her Death

Denise Dowse, who had a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley, died at the age of 64 after contracting meningitis. Following her death, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth honored her memory recalling how it was working with her on set.

It was on their 90210MG podcast where they expressed they were “shocked” that Dowse had died.

Garth said, “It’s unbelievable to me and I can’t imagine how devastated her family is, her sister, everyone that knew her. It’s just shocking — these kind of deaths are the hardest, I think.”

Spelling added that it was difficult for her to put up a post about Dowse and while checking the actor’s Instagram profile, someone posted from her account, which made her think for a moment that “maybe she’s still there.”

Looking back at the time they spent with Dowse filming the Fox drama, Garth said “there was just something about Denise that was so easy.”

“She was like your oldest friend and she would show up on set and then she’d be in a scene … it was just so natural being around her and working with her,” she continued.

Spelling said that she could still remember Dowse’s smile and remember she had a dramatic scene with her.

“She was so easy to work with and so encouraging,” Spelling recalled about working with Dowse. “She knew I was super nervous and that was the day I was like, ‘Thank goodness that big scene was with her.’ She always gave the best hugs on set.”