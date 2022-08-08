‘Tiny Beautiful Things’: Sarah Pidgeon & Tanzyn Crawford Join Hulu Drama Series; Rachel Goldenberg To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: The Wilds’ Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Tanzyn Crawford have been cast as series regulars alongside Kathryn Hahn and Quentin Plair in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book, from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Rachel Goldenberg has been tapped to direct the first two episodes.

Created and written by Liz Tigelaar based on Strayed’s book, Tiny Beautiful Things is a half-hour series about a woman, Claire (Hahn), who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.

Pidgeon will play Young Clare, the younger version of the lead character, played by Hahn. Rebellious and sharp-tongued, she acts out irresponsibly after her mother’s death and endures a contentious but maternal relationship with her younger brother, Lucas.

Crawford portrays Rae Kincade, the queer teenage daughter of a white mother, Clare (Hahn), and a black father, Danny (Plair), in mid marital crisis. Uncomfortable in her own skin and often emotionally torn between her parents, Rae shows artistic leanings, though she’s an introvert of few words, just starting to develop her own opinions and making sense of who she is in the world.

Tigelaar executive produces the series alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Strayed and Hahn.



A graduate of Carnegie Mellon, Pidgeon is coming off a starring role in Prime Video’s The Wilds, which ran for two seasons. She is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Australian Crawford booked the role of Rae one month following graduation from the Film and TV course at West Australian Performing Arts Academy. Crawford, who comes from a modeling background, also recurs on Apple TV+ series Servant. She is repped by Buchwald and Karli Doumanis at Brave Artists Management.

Goldenberg most recently directed the pilot and additional episodes for HBO Max’s Minx. Her last feature was road trip comedy Unpregnant. She’s directed eight other features, including a musical remake of Valley Girl for MGM and A Deadly Adoption, a meta-Lifetime movie starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig. She’s repped by UTA, Bryan Brucks at 831 Entertainment and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.