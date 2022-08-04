Tim Westwood BBC Scandal: Independent Barrister Appointed To Lead Review

A leading independent barrister has been appointed by the BBC to lead the review into the conduct of disgraced former DJ Tim Westwood during his two-decades long time spent working for the corporation.

An extensive report will be forged by Gemma White QC of Linklaters following a miniature review conducted by the BBC over the past couple of weeks. The BBC said it is also in contact with the Metropolitan Police and as part of the ongoing work any relevant information will be passed to them.

White will provide an account of any allegations or concerns associated with Westwood’s misconduct to the BBC Board during his two-decades tenure, along with the reasons why such allegations were not brought to the BBC’s attention.

“New allegations and issues are emerging as time passes and more people are prepared to come forward,” said Nick Serota, the BBC Board’s Senior Independent Director who also oversaw the Princess Diana/Martin Bashir inquiry.

“For this reason the work must continue.”

A joint BBC and Guardian investigation carried accusations from several women of sexual misconduct by Westwood, a superstar DJ in the UK for decades, and the BBC subsequently landed itself in hot water in April when Director General Tim Davie said he knew of no complaints against Westwood during his time there. Several weeks later, the corporation said there had in fact been six complaints against Westwood over bullying and sexual misconduct, one of which had been handed to the police. Westwood denies the allegations, which were also featured in BBC documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.

The miniature BBC review concluded that “further investigation” was needed after examining why records were not identified and flagged to Davie before he made his claim.

“This review found that the checks conducted of the BBC’s records prior to 27 April relied on current databases, and so did not cover all archived information,” said the BBC. “Specifically, there was a failure to link the time period in question and the nature of the allegations exposing the limitations within current BBC systems.”

The review went on to examine an allegation made in 2012 that Westwood had made “inappropriate remarks” to a 15-year-old female at a non-BBC event, another enquiry by a newspaper “about a general rumour of sexual misconduct against someone working at the BBC,” which could have been Westwood, and three further allegations following publication of the BBC and Guardian’s allegations.

Two of these were from women alleging sexual assault by Westwood in the 80’s before his involvement with the BBC and one who described a “consensual sexual encounter” in the mid-2000s, which she “now considers to have been inappropriate.”

Other complaints even concerned the “alleged use of sexualised and inappropriate comments by Tim Westwood whilst on air and a complaint about his conduct generally.” There was also an allegation in 2012 that Westwood had created a toxic atmosphere.