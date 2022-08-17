TIFF Short Cuts Lineup Counts 39 Titles Including The Alfonso Cuaron Produced ‘Le Pupille’

TIFF announced its Short Cuts section today comprised of 39 live-action narrative, documentary, and animated short films from directors repping 18 countries.

Further broken down, the section includes 21 World Premieres and 15 North American Premieres presented in 20 different languages from countries such as Portugal, China, Colombia, Mongolia, Kenya, Ukraine, US, UK, and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to be returning with one of our strongest ever selections of short films by directors from all over the world,” says Jason Anderson, International Programmer for Short Cuts. “We’re always amazed by the breadth, depth, and diversity of the talents working in short-form cinema, whether they’re filmmakers who we’ve already had the privilege of presenting at TIFF or emerging storytellers who we can’t wait to introduce to our audiences. And however different these new works may be, what they share is an incredible sense of clarity and economy – these are films that don’t waste a second no matter what they’re out to achieve.”

Among the notables in TIFF’s Short Cuts section is Le Pupille, a holiday tale set in Italy during WWII which was directed by Alba Rohrwacher who stars with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and was co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón. There’s Hazel McKibbin’s She Always Wins, starring Honor Swinton Byrne of Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, and Asia Youngman’s N’xaxaitkw, featuring Kiawentiio of Tracey Deer’s TIFF 2020 award-winner Beans.

Among the animated fare are The Flying Sailor, a National Film Board of Canada production by the Oscar-nominated team of Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, and Ice Merchants by João Gonzalez, recent winner of Leitz Cine Discovery prize for best short film at the Semaine de la Critique at Cannes.

Among short docus are Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles by Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, Anastasia by Sarah McCarthy of the U.K., and Quiet Minds

Silent Streets by Toronto’s Karen Chapman.

Among those Short Cuts alumni directors bringing first features to the Festival this year are Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Carolina Markowicz, Charlotte Wells, Saim Sadiq, Luis De Filippis, Chandler Levack, Andrés Ramírez Pulido, Joseph Amenta, Sheila Pye, Graham Foy, and Sophie Jarvis.

SHORT CUTS

Presented by TikTok

À la vie à l’amor Emilie Mannering | Canada

World Premiere

Against Reality Olivia Peace | United States of America

World Premiere

Airhostess-737 Thanasis Neofotistos | Greece

North American Premiere

All-inclusive (Todo incluido) Duván Duque Vargas | Colombia, France

World Premiere

Anastasia (Анастасия) Sarah McCarthy | UK

Canadian Premiere

Baba Mbithi Masya | Kenya

World Premiere

backflip Nikita Diakur | Germany, France

North American Premiere

CANARY Pierre-Hugues Dallaire, Benoit Therriault | Canada

North American Premiere

Diaspora Tyler Mckenzie Evans | Canada

World Premiere

Gary Screams For You Cody McGlashan, Nolan Sordyl | United States of America

World Premiere

Hills and Mountains (Koha wa Tapaha) Salar Pashtoonyar | Afghanistan, Canada

I’m On Fire Michael Spiccia | United States of America, Australia

World Premiere

Ice Merchants João Gonzalez | Portugal, France, United Kingdom

North American Premiere

It’s What Each Person Needs Sophy Romvari | Canada

World Premiere

Lay Me by the Shore David Findlay | Canada

North American Premiere

Le Pupille Alice Rohrwacher | Italy, United States of America

Canadian Premiere

Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Літургія протитанкових перешкод) Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk | Ukraine,

United States of America

North American Premiere

Mirror Mirror Sandulela Asanda | South Africa

World Premiere

Municipal Relaxation Module Matthew Rankin | Canada

World Premiere

N’xaxaitkw Asia Youngman | Canada

World Premiere

Nanitic Carol Nguyen | Canada

World Premiere

No Ghost in the Morgue (Pas de fantôme à la morgue) Marilyn Cooke | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Pleasure Garden Rita Ferrando | Canada

World Premiere

Quiet Minds Silent Streets Karen Chapman | Canada

World Premiere

Rest Stop Crystal Kayiza | United States of America

Same Old Lloyd Lee Choi | United States of America, Canada

North American Premiere

Scaring Women At Night Karimah Zakia Issa | Canada

World Premiere

Shadow of the Butterflies (الفراشات خيال (Sofia El Khyari | France, Qatar, Portugal

North American Premiere

She Always Wins Hazel McKibbin | United States of America, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Simo (سيمو (Aziz Zoromba | Canada

World Premiere

Snow in September (9-р Сарын Цас) Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir | Mongolia, France

North American Premiere

The Chase Gurjeet Kaur Bassi | Canada

World Premiere

The Flying Sailor Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis | Canada

North American Premiere

The Garbage Man (O Homem do Lixo) Laura Gonçalves | Portugal

North American Premiere

The Melting Creatures (Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol) Diego Céspedes | Chile, France

International Premiere

The Pass Pepi Ginsberg | United States of America

North American Premiere

The Water Murmurs (海边升起一座悬崖 HAI BIAN SHENG QI YI ZUO XUAN YA) Jianying (Story) Chen | China

North American Premiere

Tremor (Beben) Rudolf Fitzgerald Leonard | Germany

North American Premiere

Untold Hours Daniel Warth | Canada

World Premiere