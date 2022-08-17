TIFF Short Cuts Lineup Counts 39 Titles Including The Alfonso Cuaron Produced ‘Le Pupille’

TIFF announced its Short Cuts section today comprised of 39 live-action narrative, documentary, and animated short films from directors repping 18 countries.
Further broken down, the section includes 21 World Premieres and 15 North American Premieres presented in 20 different languages from countries such as Portugal, China, Colombia, Mongolia, Kenya, Ukraine, US, UK, and Canada.
“We’re thrilled to be returning with one of our strongest ever selections of short films by directors from all over the world,” says Jason Anderson, International Programmer for Short Cuts. “We’re always amazed by the breadth, depth, and diversity of the talents working in short-form cinema, whether they’re filmmakers who we’ve already had the privilege of presenting at TIFF or emerging storytellers who we can’t wait to introduce to our audiences. And however different these new works may be, what they share is an incredible sense of clarity and economy – these are films that don’t waste a second no matter what they’re out to achieve.”
Among the notables in TIFF’s Short Cuts section is Le Pupille, a holiday tale set in Italy during WWII which was directed by Alba Rohrwacher who stars with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and was co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón. There’s Hazel McKibbin’s She Always Wins, starring Honor Swinton Byrne of Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, and Asia Youngman’s N’xaxaitkw, featuring Kiawentiio of Tracey Deer’s TIFF 2020 award-winner Beans.
Among the animated fare are The Flying Sailor, a National Film Board of Canada production by the Oscar-nominated team of Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, and Ice Merchants by João Gonzalez, recent winner of Leitz Cine Discovery prize for best short film at the Semaine de la Critique at Cannes.
Among short docus are Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles by Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, Anastasia by Sarah McCarthy of the U.K., and Quiet Minds
Silent Streets by Toronto’s Karen Chapman.
Among those Short Cuts alumni directors bringing first features to the Festival this year are Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Carolina Markowicz, Charlotte Wells, Saim Sadiq, Luis De Filippis, Chandler Levack, Andrés Ramírez Pulido, Joseph Amenta, Sheila Pye, Graham Foy, and Sophie Jarvis.
SHORT CUTS
Presented by TikTok
À la vie à l’amor Emilie Mannering | Canada
World Premiere
Against Reality Olivia Peace | United States of America
World Premiere
Airhostess-737 Thanasis Neofotistos | Greece
North American Premiere
All-inclusive (Todo incluido) Duván Duque Vargas | Colombia, France
World Premiere
Anastasia (Анастасия) Sarah McCarthy | UK
Canadian Premiere
Baba Mbithi Masya | Kenya
World Premiere
backflip Nikita Diakur | Germany, France
North American Premiere
CANARY Pierre-Hugues Dallaire, Benoit Therriault | Canada
North American Premiere
Diaspora Tyler Mckenzie Evans | Canada
World Premiere
Gary Screams For You Cody McGlashan, Nolan Sordyl | United States of America
World Premiere
Hills and Mountains (Koha wa Tapaha) Salar Pashtoonyar | Afghanistan, Canada
I’m On Fire Michael Spiccia | United States of America, Australia
World Premiere
Ice Merchants João Gonzalez | Portugal, France, United Kingdom
North American Premiere
It’s What Each Person Needs Sophy Romvari | Canada
World Premiere
Lay Me by the Shore David Findlay | Canada
North American Premiere
Le Pupille Alice Rohrwacher | Italy, United States of America
Canadian Premiere
Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Літургія протитанкових перешкод) Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk | Ukraine,
United States of America
North American Premiere
Mirror Mirror Sandulela Asanda | South Africa
World Premiere
Municipal Relaxation Module Matthew Rankin | Canada
World Premiere
N’xaxaitkw Asia Youngman | Canada
World Premiere
Nanitic Carol Nguyen | Canada
World Premiere
No Ghost in the Morgue (Pas de fantôme à la morgue) Marilyn Cooke | Canada
Canadian Premiere
Pleasure Garden Rita Ferrando | Canada
World Premiere
Quiet Minds Silent Streets Karen Chapman | Canada
World Premiere
Rest Stop Crystal Kayiza | United States of America
Same Old Lloyd Lee Choi | United States of America, Canada
North American Premiere
Scaring Women At Night Karimah Zakia Issa | Canada
World Premiere
Shadow of the Butterflies (الفراشات خيال (Sofia El Khyari | France, Qatar, Portugal
North American Premiere
She Always Wins Hazel McKibbin | United States of America, United Kingdom
World Premiere
Simo (سيمو (Aziz Zoromba | Canada
World Premiere
Snow in September (9-р Сарын Цас) Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir | Mongolia, France
North American Premiere
The Chase Gurjeet Kaur Bassi | Canada
World Premiere
The Flying Sailor Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis | Canada
North American Premiere
The Garbage Man (O Homem do Lixo) Laura Gonçalves | Portugal
North American Premiere
The Melting Creatures (Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol) Diego Céspedes | Chile, France
International Premiere
The Pass Pepi Ginsberg | United States of America
North American Premiere
The Water Murmurs (海边升起一座悬崖 HAI BIAN SHENG QI YI ZUO XUAN YA) Jianying (Story) Chen | China
North American Premiere
Tremor (Beben) Rudolf Fitzgerald Leonard | Germany
North American Premiere
Untold Hours Daniel Warth | Canada
World Premiere
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.