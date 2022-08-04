Toronto Unveils Discovery & Wavelengths Sections; Midnight Madness Opening Includes Roku’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

The Toronto International Film Festival announced its second big wave of programming for the 47th edition, a 54 feature title lineup across its Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths sections.
Twenty-six countries are represented in the three programs with the Discovery opening night film being Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine and Raul Castillo about the filmmaker’s life and time as a Marine Corp vet. Also booked in Discovery is the acquisition title Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe from Aitch Alberto starring Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Isabella Gomez.
Meanwhile, we hear that Golda, Bleecker Street’s movie with Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, and Nattiv directing, is delayed this year.
“TIFF’s Discovery program is a showcase of cinema and talent from around the world — a place to unearth work that is bold, distinctive, and, above all, passionate,” said Dorota Lech, Discovery Lead and International Programmer, TIFF. “The section has a rich history of championing the first and second features of visionary filmmakers such as Chantal Akerman, Julie Dash, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ildikó Enyedi, Jafar Panahi, Trinh T. Minh-ha, Steve McQueen, Michael Haneke, Christopher Nolan, Lav Diaz, Barry Jenkins, Alfonso Cuarón, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Warwick Thornton, Maren Ade, Joachim Trier, David Gordon Green, Pablo Larraín, Valeska Grisebach, and Jean-Marc Vallée, to name just a handful. This year’s robust program offers 24 films that shook us to the core, filled us with joy, broke our hearts, and, most importantly, reminded us that the future is bright.”
Kicking off the Midnight Madness section is Roku’s Eric Appel directed movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role as the satirical pop singer. The pic also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento — who launched Weird Al to fame — and Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic.
After premiering his horror movie X at SXSW, Ti West heads to the Great White North for the North American premiere of his next A24 horror movie, Pearl starring and co-written by Mia Goth (who also starred in X).
Tim Story also has the world premiere of The Blackening starring Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins and Sinqua Walls which follows seven friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.
Sick, co-written and produced by Scream architect Kevin Williamson is getting its world debut in Midnight Madness. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), from a screenplay by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, the movie follows two best friends who decide to quarantine during the pandemic at the family lake house alone – so they think. Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams star. The Miramax thriller is produced by Williamson, Bill Block, and Ben Fast.
“I am thrilled to announce that Midnight Madness has returned to its traditional 10-film configuration and has a new home at the Royal Alexandra Theatre,” said section curator Peter Kuplowsky. “I also couldn’t have hoped for a more appropriate Opening Night film than Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — a beautifully deranged ‘biopic’ made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one’s own path, no matter how weird.”
TIFF’s Wavelengths section showcases a mix of established auteurs, celebrated visual artists, and emerging filmmakers whose work carries a contemporary urgency. The 2022 lineup includes eight features, two shorts programs, and an exhibition. In addition, TIFF is presenting a number of moving-image works from recent gallery and museum exhibitions in the cinema, including a screening of Tacita Dean’s latest 16mm film, Fata Morgana.
“The selections in this year’s Wavelengths lineup reimagine the possibilities of cinema in ways both inspiring and rejuvenating,” said Senior Curator Andréa Picard. “The program itself continues to champion film as art in a climate increasingly challenging for non-commercial and non-conforming work. The filmmakers and
artists in this year’s edition expand the language of film and video, employing narrative, documentary, hybrid, and formalist approaches to assert film’s status as an autonomous art form and the cinema itself as an essential, communal experience.”
“For TIFF audiences in the know, the Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programs are where you’re rewarded for taking risks and being adventurous,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “Whether it’s the discovery of an audacious new auteur, a brilliant visionary work that reimagines storytelling or the most wicked cinematic experience you will ever have, this is where you will find it.”
DISCOVERY
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Aitch Alberto | USA
World Premiere
Baby Ruby Bess Wohl | USA
World Premiere
Carmen Benjamin Millepied | Australia, France
World Premiere
Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias) Laura Baumeister | Nicaragua
World Premiere
A Gaza Weekend Basil Khalil | United Kingdom, Palestine
World Premiere
I Like Movies Chandler Levack | Canada
World Premiere
Discovery Opening Night Film
The Inspection Elegance Bratton | USA
World Premiere
A Long Break Davit Pirtskhalava | Georgia
World Premiere
Pussy Joseph Amenta | Canada
World Premiere
Return to Seoul Davy Chou | South Korea, France, Germany, Belgium
International Premiere
ROSIE Gail Maurice | Canada
World Premiere
Runner Marian Mathias | USA, France, Germany
World Premiere
SHIMONI Angela Wanjiku Wamai | Kenya
World Premiere
Snow and the Bear Selcen Ergun | Turkey, Germany, Serbia
World Premiere
Something You Said Last Night Luis De Filippis | Canada, Switzerland
World Premiere
Susie Searches Sophie Kargman | USA
World Premiere
Sweet As Jub Clerc | Australia
International Premiere
The Taste of Apples is Red Ehab Tarabieh | Israel, Germany
World Premiere
This Place V.T. Nayani | Canada
World Premiere
Unruly (Ustyrlig) Malou Reymann | Denmark
World Premiere
Until Branches Bend Sophie Jarvis | Canada
World Premiere
When Morning Comes Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Canada
World Premiere
The Young Arsonists Sheila Pye | Canada
World Premiere
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
The Blackening Tim Story | USA
World Premiere
Midnight Madness Closing Night Film
Leonor Will Never Die Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines
Canadian Premiere
Pearl Ti West | USA
North American Premiere
The People’s Joker Vera Drew | USA
World Premiere
Project Wolf Hunting Kim Hongsun | South Korea
World Premiere
Sick John Hyams | USA
World Premiere
Sisu Jalmari Helander | Finland
World Premiere
Venus Jaume Balagueró | Spain
World Premiere
V/H/S 99 Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter | USA
World Premiere
Midnight Madness Opening Night Film
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Eric Appel | USA
World Premiere
WAVELENGTHS
Concrete Valley Antoine Bourges | Canada
World Premiere
De Humani Corporis Fabrica Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France, Switzerland
North American Premiere
Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas) Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós | Portugal, Brazil
North American Premiere
Horse Opera Moyra Davey | USA
Festival Premiere
Pacifiction Albert Serra | France, Spain, Germany, Portugal
North American Premiere
Queens of the Qing Dynasty Ashley McKenzie | Canada
North American Premiere
Unrest (Unrueh) Cyril Schäublin | Switzerland
North American Premiere
Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo) João Pedro Rodrigues | Portugal, France
North American Premiere
SHORTS
After Work Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Bigger on the Inside Angelo Madsen Minax | USA
World Premiere
EVENTIDE Sharon Lockhart | USA
World Premiere
F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now Fox Maxy | Mesa Grande Reservation/USA
Festival Premiere
Fata Morgana Tacita Dean | United Kingdom, USA
Festival Premiere
Hors-titre Wiame Haddad | France
North American Premiere
I Thought the World of You Kurt Walker | Canada
North American Premiere
Moonrise Vincent Grenier | USA, Canada
The Newest Olds Pablo Mazzolo | Argentina, Canada
World Premiere
Puerta a Puerta Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías | Mexico, USA, Venezuela
International Premiere
The Time That Separates Us Parastoo Anoushahpour | Canada, Jordan, Palestine
World Premiere
What Rules the Invisible Tiffany Sia | USA
North American Premiere
Exhibition
Meriem Bennani: Life on the CAPS (2022) and 2 Lizards (2020)
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, September 9–18
