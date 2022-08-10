Netflix’s ‘1899’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five & Lars Von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Lead TIFF Primetime Program Competition

Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s 1899, the highly-anticipated fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus have made the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 Primetime program.

Seven series have made the list, also including Dear Mama Allen Hughes, High School and Lido TV from the U.S. and Canada and Australia’s Mystery Road.

All will be given either world or international premieres.

“TIFF recognizes serialized storytelling as one of the most groundbreaking creative mediums today,” said Chief Programming Office Anita Lee. “Growing increasingly risk-taking, it continues to attract top writers and directors globally. TIFF Primetime spotlights the best of series — the most acclaimed and anticipated — and the discoveries that will soon be the most talked about.”

The shows are led by 1899, Netflix’s seafront mystery drama that comes from the creators of the German smash.

Hulu favorite A Handmaid’s Tale continues to grow in popularity and will be a surefire attraction, while the other U.S. shows are all highly-anticipated.

Von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus announcement comes two days after the Palme d’Or winning Danish director’s production partner revealed he has Parkinson’s disease, although work on the show will continue.

Tyler Perry and S.S. Rajamouli have also been added to the speaker lineup for the festival that will feature premieres of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Amazon Prime Video’s Harry Styles-starring My Policeman.