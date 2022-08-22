‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Among Disney+ Day Premieres

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ on September 8. It’s one of several titles premiering on the streaming service on Disney+ Day.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, the blockbuster film earned over $700 million worldwide, making it one of the top highest-grossing movies of 2022 so far.

Other titles heading to Disney+ on September 8 are Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons. Descriptions follow below.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson share the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder, through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

The documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series, an epic story that begins 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.



Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen and Frozen 2.

Remembering

Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in Remembering, an original short film by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, the special leads up Season 31 premiere of Dancing With The Stars on Disney+.

Tierra Incógnita (Original Series Produced in Latin America)

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before.

Previously announced titles include Pinocchio, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cars on the Road, Growing Up, and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.