‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless.

Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall.

St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on Roswell, New Mexico and Patrick Wang’s critically acclaimed independent drama films, In the Family and The Grief of Others.

St. John is represented by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Tim Taylor at Luber Roklin Management.

The Young and the Restless will begin its 50th season in September. The series is broadcast weekdays on CBS and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.