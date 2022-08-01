‘Weakest Link’ Renewed For Supersized Season 3 At NBC

Weakest Link will return to NBC.

The network has renewed the series hosted by Jane Lynch, based on the British game show, for a bumper third season.

The second season, which launched in March, consisted of 13 episodes and the third season will feature 20 episodes.

The series sees eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the ‘weakest link’ in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game.

The series is co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Production will start in the fall. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Ryan O’Dowd for BBC Studios, Lynch and Aaron Solomon.

NBC said that the series has reached more than 17M viewers this season across linear and digital platforms and its current summer run has improved NBC’s Monday 10pm timeslot by double-digit percentages across the board, including an increase of 30% in the 18-49 demo and up 26% in total viewers.

Lynch said, “I’m very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord.”

“This represents an exciting new chapter for us and for the millions of fans around the world who have rallied behind Weakest Link over the years: a fresh opportunity to take the series to new heights this season by collaborating with the one and only Jane Lynch whose razor sharp wit is the perfect match for the fastest and fiercest game show on TV. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with NBC on the hit series that puts your smarts and your speed to the ultimate test,” added Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.