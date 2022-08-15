‘The Way Home’: Sadie Laflamme-Snow Joins Hallmark Series As Chyler Leigh’s Daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) has been cast in The Way Home, the new, original primetime series set to premiere in 2023 on Hallmark Channel.

Laflamme-Snow will play 15-year-old Alice Landry, who is none-too-thrilled when her mother Kat (Chyler Leigh) moves them from Minneapolis back to Kat’s childhood home in the small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven, New Brunswick. Alice has never met her grandmother Del (Andie MacDowell), as she and Kat have been estranged for more than two decades following a series of lifechanging events. As Alice tries to come to grips with the end of her parents’ marriage and reluctantly acclimate to her new surroundings, she happens upon a surprising path that will lead her to answers about her family’s past she didn’t know she was looking for.

“We’re so pleased to have Sadie Laflamme-Snow as the youngest member or the Landry women in The Way Home,” said Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “In her we’ve found the perfect complement to Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, and we can’t wait to see these three talented actresses help us bring the series to life.”

Laflamme-Snow is a Toronto-based graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada and was selected as a finalist for WBTV’s Actors in Training Program last year. Recent credits include roles in television movies, the lead in the Netflix animated series Unicorn Academy, a lead role in the independent feature Cascade, and a starring role in the upcoming season of the series Slasher for Shudder.

The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women who are all strong, willful and independent. The trio is brought together after more than 20 years apart and slowly work on finding their footing as a family. It’s executive produced by Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, MacDowell and Leigh.

Laflamme-Snow is represented by Creative Drive Artists and Thruline Entertainment.