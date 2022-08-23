‘The Way Home’: Evan Williams Cast In Hallmark Channel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Evan Williams (Awkward) is joining the cast of the Hallmark original series The Way Home which stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh.

Evan plays Elliot Augustine, Kat Landry’s (Leigh) good friend from high school friend who now teaches science at their alma mater. The unexpressed feelings he had for Kat back then may still be lurking just under the surface, but the two pick up their easy friendship again when Kat returns to their small town of Port Haven, New Brunswick. Elliot is also her daughter Alice’s (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) science teacher and plays a surprising role in the journey Alice takes as she learns the truth about her family’s past.

The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women who are all strong, willful and independent. The trio is brought together after more than 20 years apart and slowly work on finding their footing as a family. It’s executive produced by Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, MacDowell and Leigh.

It is set to premiere in 2023.

Williams starred for three seasons on the period drama series Versailles as well as The Escape Room. He will next be seen in Blonde for Netflix. He is repped by Robert Stein Management and Edna Talent Management (in Canada).