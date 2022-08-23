‘The Villains Of Valley View’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Channel

The Madden family of The Villains of Valley View will continue to go into hiding in suburbia as Disney Branded Television has confirmed a second season pickup for the Disney Channel comedy.

“It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.”

The Villains of Valley View centers around teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) who stands up to the head of the League of Villains. She and her family are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for season two are series regulars Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Office UK) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Under Wraps 2) as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos.

The Villains of Valley View is set to begin production of its second season this fall in Los Angeles. However, new episodes from the first season will continue to air starting Friday, October 7 on Disney Channel. The sitcom is also currently streaming on Disney+.