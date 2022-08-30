‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Reflects On The ‘Great Responsibility’ She Has Representing Women Of Color

Sunny Hostin is returning to The View when the show returns on September 6 for Season 26. The former prosecutor is heading into her sixth and reflecting on what “a great responsibility” it is to be on the ABC daytime program.

“This platform can’t be underestimated or over-emphasized, because there isn’t a day that goes by that someone doesn’t reach out to me and say, Thank you for being my voice,'” the talk show host said in a video shared by The View’s official Twitter account. “It’s a great responsibility and I take it so seriously because there are so few people that get to represent women and I think most importantly, women of color for me because our voices have been marginalized for so long.”

Hostin continued, “I’m just so humbled really and honored to be able to give that perspective. I get to do it every day to 3 million people and it’s an honor to be able to do that.”

The “Summer on the Bluffs” author acknowledges that she “doesn’t always get it right” but tries to do so “because I know what I say, not only reflects upon me, but it reflects upon my family and most importantly, it reflects upon a community.”

Watch Sunny Hostin talk about being on The View below.

When The View returns for Season 26, Hostin will be joined by new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines will also return for the new season that premieres on September 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/PT on ABC.