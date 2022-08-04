‘The View’ Names Ana Navarro And Alyssa Farah Griffin As New Co-Hosts

UPDATE: The View made the official announcement that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin would be joining the show as permanent co-hosts.

Farah Griffin will fill the conservative seat on the Hot Topics table, while Navarro, who has been a contributor since 2015 and guest co-host since 2018, will become permanent co-host. Navarro will continue to commute from Coral Gables, FL. With the additions, The View panel will not consist of six seats.

PREVIOUSLY: Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will be named permanent co-hosts of The View, with an announcement expected on the show on Thursday.

They will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on the show as it enters its 26th season, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Navarro and Griffin are both Republicans, albeit Navarro long has been an anti-Donald Trump voice in her appearances on the show. Farah Griffin served as Trump’s strategic communications director until her resignation in December, 2020. She later condemned the January 6th attack on the Capitol and Trump’s role in spreading misinformation about the presidential election.

The show had been widely expected to name new co-hosts from the right since the departure of Meghan McCain last year. Navarro and Farah Griffin have been among those who have filled the show’s fifth slot since then.