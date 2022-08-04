Megan Thee Stallion To Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Demi Lovato Sets Three Day Takeover

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has some new co-hosts.

Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato are heading to Studio 6B to join Jimmy Fallon on the NBC late-night series in a move that they’re calling Fallon’s Superstar Super Summer.

It comes as many of Fallon’s late-night peers are on relatively long summer hiatuses.

Megan Thee Stallion will co-host the show on August 11. It marks her first time co-hosting the show and her third appearance. She will deliver he evening’s monologue and interview guests, having previously collaborated with Fallon on the holiday song It Was A… (Masked Christmas) in December 2021.

She will be followed by Lovato, who will act as special guest, co-host and musical performer between August 16 and 18.

It comes as she is preparing to release new album Holy Fvck. It will mark Lovato’s ninth appearance on the show, having previously played games such as Wheel of Musical Impressions and Best Friends Challenge.

Other guests for the summer include Madonna on August 10, ahead of her compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. Elsewhere, Sterling K. Brown, Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Kate McKinnon and Martin Short will join the show.

The co-hosting is nothing new on The Tonight Show with Fallon having previously invited the likes of Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl and Shawn Mendes to join him. Other musicians to perform takeovers include Ariana Grande, BTS, Miley Cyrus and Cher.