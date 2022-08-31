‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Adds Kyra Sedgwick & Elsie Fisher For Season 2

Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher to its Season 2 cast in recurring roles. Details regarding their characters are under wraps.

The Jenny Han series, based on her novel of the same name, is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Series stars include Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Alfredo Narciso, Rachel Blanchard and Tom Everett Scott, among others.

Season 1 of The Season I Turned Pretty became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. Its sophomore season is currently in production.

Season 2 is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for Wiip.

Sedgwick is an award-winning actress, producer, and director. She’s best known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama The Closer, and most recently starred in the ABC comedy Call Your Mother.

She recently directed the feature film Space Oddity, which stars Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp and premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

She is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Fisher recently wrapped the feature film Memory, with Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard. She was the lead role in the upcoming film Lucky Man, opposite Stephen Lang, as well as the independent feature Family Squares opposite Henry Winkler, Margo Martindale and June Squibb.

She is the lead in both the Prime Video feature My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which will drop at the end of September, and in the Netflix feature Texas Chainsaw Massacre.