‘The Sopranos’ Convention Muscles In On Los Angeles; David Chase, Edie Falco & Others Set

Woke up this morning, got myself a ticket to The Sopranos Official Convention.

The celebration of the old gang is coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center on December 17-18, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment said today. The first officially licensed fan convention for the revered and Emmy-laden 1999-2007 HBO series will feature onstage panels, interviews and audience Q&As, trivia competitions, a costume contest, autographs, photo ops and more.

Among the alums of the classic mob drama set to attend are creator-writer-producer David Chase; Edie Falco, who won three Emmys for playing Carmela Soprano; and two-time Emmy nominees Dominic Chianese, who played Uncle Junior, and Aida Turturro (Janice Soprano). Also appearing will be Robert Iler (A.J. Soprano), Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero), Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta) and David Proval (Richie Aprile). More attendees are TBA, the organizers said.

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Pay Tribute To Co-Star Tony Sirico: “He Is Truly Irreplaceable”

Edie Falco on ‘The Sopranos’ HBO

The Sopranos, which won 21 Emmys over its six-season run including Outstanding Drama Series twice, is among TV’s most essential series. It followed Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini), husband, father and mob boss, whose professional and private strains land him in therapy, portraying the difficulties that he faces as he tries to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a criminal organization.

Along with the show’s two Peabodys and dozens of guild awards, The WGA penciled in The Sopranos at No. 1 on its 2013 list of Best Written TV Series of All Time.

‘The Sopranos’ Season 1 cast, from left: Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastor3 HBO

“The Sopranos has long been my favorite TV show, and it is a pleasure to see its enormous popularity today,” said Erin Ferries, Senior VP of Creation Entertainment said. “The opportunity to bring our brand of live fan convention entertainment to this project is a dream come true for our company, and we can’t wait to mob it up with our fellow fans this December.”

Tickets are on sale now.

David Chase & ‘The Sopranos’ Gang Look Back 20 Years Later: Part I

‘The Sopranos’ 20th Anniversary Look Back: Part II

‘The Sopranos’ At 20 Part III: Mobster Mishaps & When David Chase Knocks On Your Door, You’re Dead

‘The Sopranos’ At 20 Part IV: Real Mobsters, Great Gandolfini & The Most Debated Ending In TV History