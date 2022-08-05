‘The Santa Clauses’ Adds Laura San Giacomo As Christmas Witch

EXCLUSIVE: Laura San Giacomo has been hired to inject some more Christmas magic to The Santa Clauses.

The actress, last seen in Barry and NCIS, will play La Befana — a Christmas Witch from Italian folklore who delivered treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany. She now resides in the Wobbly Woods of the North Pole.

San Giacomo reunites with Jack Burditt, who is the executive producer and showrunner of the Disney+ comedy that stars Tim Allen. San Giacomo worked with Burditt on Just Shoot Me.

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Recently, Deadline broke that David Krumholtz will reprise his beloved role as Bernard the elf. The series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

The Emmy-winning Burditt (30 Rock, Frasier) is the executive producer and showrunner and Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.