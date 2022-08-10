‘The Sandman’ Dethrones ‘Virgin River’ On Top Of Netflix’s Weekly Ratings, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Sets New High

Skip to main content
Tom Sturridge in 'The Sandman' Netflix

The Sandman, Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book, ended the two-week reign of Virgin Rivers fourth season at the top of the streamer’s weekly rankings for Aug.1-Aug.7. The Sandman drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. That is a solid number for a new series.

While returning hits are front-loaded, logging monster opening weekends, successful new series typically grow in their second week. That is the case with limited series Keep Breathing which moved up from #3 last week with 48.1M hours to #2 with 54.7M hours viewed in its first full week. Virgin River‘s fourth season slipped to #3 after two weeks at #1, adding 46.9M hours viewed.

Two other new series landed in the Top 10 in their opening weekends, Jeff Richman and Darren Star’s new comedy Uncoupled was at #6 with 26.5M as comedies traditionally take longer to catch on, and docuseries Tpainreck: Woodstock ’99 at #2 with 20.3M.

Ahead of 828 Day, Manifest fans continue to show up in droves, with all three existing seasons of the mystery drama making the Top 10 for a second straight week.

On the non-English side, Korea’s latest hit, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, remained at #1, a position it has held for four of its five weeks to date. Fueled by word of mouth, the show has been growing in viewership every week, hitting a new high mark of 67M hours viewed in its fifth week.

