Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Hires Michele Ghee As President Of Multicultural Advertising

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Sets Multi-Year Warner Bros Film Deal, Re-Ups With WBTV
Read the full story

‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

The Rookie
Lisseth Chavez Courtesy of Adam Aguilar

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes.

Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.

The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios

The actress previously portrayed Officer Vanessa Rojas in Season 7 of NBC’s Chicago P.D. before departing at the end of the season. She followed up that gig with a leading role in the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow in the role of Esperanza “Spooner Cruz” until the series was canceled.

Other TV credits include One Day at a Time and The OA for Netflix, ABC Family/Freeform’s The Fosters, Station 19, and CBS’ S.W.A.T.

She is represented by The Osbrink Agency, Vault Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad