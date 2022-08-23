‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes.

Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.

The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios

The actress previously portrayed Officer Vanessa Rojas in Season 7 of NBC’s Chicago P.D. before departing at the end of the season. She followed up that gig with a leading role in the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow in the role of Esperanza “Spooner Cruz” until the series was canceled.

Other TV credits include One Day at a Time and The OA for Netflix, ABC Family/Freeform’s The Fosters, Station 19, and CBS’ S.W.A.T.

She is represented by The Osbrink Agency, Vault Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.