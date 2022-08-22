‘The Resort’: Premiere Episode Of Peacock Comedy Thriller Series Gets Primetime Airing On NBC

Peacock’s The Resort is coming to NBC primetime. The premiere episode of the popular comedy thriller series will air on NBC Wednesday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent.

“Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series.”

The first three episodes of The Resort premiered July 28 on Peacock, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.

Per NBC, the broadcast hour will also include a substantial teaser of the series’ second episode. Viewers can then catch up on the rest of the series on Peacock ahead of the September 1 season finale.

The true-crime love story hails from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Starring Harper and Miloti, per the description, The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior. Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo and Luis Gerardo Méndez also star.

Siara writes, serves as showrunner and executive produces with Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content. Allison Miller serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Esmail Corp’s Sarah Matte is co-executive producer. Ben Sinclair serves as executive producer and directs the first four episodes. The series is produced by UCP and Esmail Corp.