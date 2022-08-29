‘The Pain Hustlers’: Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James & Chloe Coleman Latest To Join Netflix Film From Director David Yates

David Yates’ Netflix film The Pain Hustlers has begun rounding out its cast, with Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Jay Duplass (Industry), Brian d’Arcy James (West Side Story) and Chloe Coleman (My Spy) signing on to star alongside Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

The film billed as tonally similar to The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter. Liza lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, guts and drive then catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Netflix acquired global rights to the film written by Wells Tower for $50M out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, as Deadline told you first. Lawrence Grey is producing via his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Yates for Wychwood Media. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are exec producing, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

Garcia is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee whose recent film credits include Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s Father of the Bride; Guy Ritchie’s actioner Wrath of Man; the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, with Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan; the romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls, with Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell; Clint Eastwood’s crime drama, The Mule; Sacha Gervasi’s Emmy-nominated TV movie My Dinner with Hervé for HBO; Ol Parker’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; and the comedy Book Club, with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen. The actor’s credits on the TV side include Rebel, Flipped and Ballers. He’ll next be seen in the romantic drama What About Love with Sharon Stone, Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4 and Focus Features’ Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, among other projects.

O’Hara is a Golden Globe, SAG Award and two-time Emmy winner best known for her turn as matriarch Moira Rose in CBC Television and Pop TV’s breakout comedy series, Schitt’s Creek, which swept the Emmys’ comedy categories in 2020 with seven wins for its sixth and final season. The actress has also been seen on such series as A Series of Unfortunate Events, Six Feet Under and SCTV, among many others. Notable big-screen credits include the first two Home Alone films, Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wyatt Earp, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Series of Unfortunate Events, For Your Consideration, Away We Go, Where the Wild Things Are, Frankenweenie, A.C.O.D. and MGM/UAR’s 2019 animated adaptation of The Addams Family. Up next for the actress is the actioner Argylle, which Matthew Vaughn directed for Apple TV+.

Duplass is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and actor who plays Jesse Boom in HBO’s Industry, and has also recently been seen in series like The Chair, Search Party and Transparent. Notable film acting credits include Jeff Baena’s Horse Girl, Ike Barinholtz’s The Oath, Miguel Arteta’s Duck Butter and Beatriz at Dinner, the late Lynn Shelton’s Outside In, Gillian Robespierre’s Landline, J. Davis’ Manson Family Vacation, and Greta Gerwig and Joe Swanberg’s Nights and Weekends.

James has been seen in films like West Side Story, First Man and Spotlight, among many others, and on such series as Evil, The Comey Rule and 13 Reasons Why. Other upcoming projects for the actor include HBO Max’s Candy Montgomery miniseries Love and Death, Ben Young’s crime pic Where All Light Tends to Go with Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Jackie Earle Haley, Rebecca Miller’s dramedy She Came to Me with Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei, and the Apple TV+ series Dear Edward.

Coleman starred opposite Dave Bautista in Amazon Studios’ action-comedy My Spy, more recently appearing in Kat Coiro’s romantic comedy Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, for Universal and Peacock. She’s also been seen in films like Gunpowder Milkshake, and on such series as Upload, Big Little Lies and Transparent. Other upcoming projects for the actress include Apple’s series Life By Ella, as well as the films Avatar: The Way of Water and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Garcia and O’Hara are represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Duplass is repped by CAA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; James by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; and Coleman by A3 Artist Agency and attorney Ryan LeVine of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.