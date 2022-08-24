‘The Orville’ Star Jessica Szohr Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Szohr, who stars in Seth MacFarlane’s Hulu drama The Orville, has signed with Buchwald. She was previously with ICM.

Szohr recently completed season three of The Orville where she portrays Lieutenant Commander Talla Keyali.

She is most notably recognized for playing her iconic role of Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl for four seasons. The success of the show led her to create her podcast XOXO, which takes a deep dive into the cultural phenomenon of Gossip Girl and features interviews with cast and crew, as well as moguls in music, fashion, and entertainment.

Additionally, Szohr played a pivotal role in seasons 8 and 9 of Showtime’s hit series Shameless as the intelligent, strong lesbian Nessa Chabon who befriends Emmy Rossum’s character, Fiona Gallagher. Prior to that, she portrayed Renee in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks for Showtime, Gretchen Polk in USA Network’s Complications, and Laura Melvin in the DirecTV series Kingdom.

On the film side, Szohr starred in Universal’s Ted 2 with Mark Wahlberg, Fox’s The Internship with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, as well as in Two Night Stand opposite Miles Teller and Analeigh Tipton for Entertainment One.

Additional film credits include Universal’s Tower Heist and I Don’t Know How She Does It opposite Sarah Jessica Parker.

She continues to be repped by Atlas Artists, and attorney Dave Feldman.