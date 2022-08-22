‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway.

Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit.

The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley, with ousted anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and news division president Cory, among others.

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are come into play.

Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden also star.

Season 3 will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted TV series. Executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The Morning Show was most recently nominated for three Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Harden. Crudup won an Emmy in 2020.

Margulies is repped by WME, and Gendler & Kelly.