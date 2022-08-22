BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision promotes Anne Morrison; Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’; ‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022 – Global Briefs

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision Promotes Anne Morrison

Nevision, the indie behind Brian Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan, has upped BAFTA-winning exec Anne Morrison to CEO and Creative Director. Morrison was previously Creative Director, Factual, and will continue in that role. She will focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company, working with both established and up-and-coming global talent. Nevision was behind BAFTA-winner The Missing Children for ITV and is working on Glenrothan with Lionsgate UK and animated series Goode Stuff with Israeli indie Ananey. “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer,” said Morrison. “We now have an impactful slate of well-crafted, character-driven stories and I look forward to making content in partnership with leading broadcasters and platforms globally.”

Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’

Banijay Rights has struck deals for the first international versions of Ant & Dec-hosted Limitless Win to Germany and Dutch format Blow Up to Australia . RTL Germany has commissioned a local version of Limitless Win (Ohne Limit) from Endemol Shine Germany, for the show in which pairs of contestants earn lives with a series of quick-fire questions before taking on the ‘limitless ladder.’ The show performed well on ITV regularly topping 5M viewers. Endemol Shine Germany MD Fabian Tobias called it “original, creative and entertaining” and said it is the “perfect addition to our slate.” Meanwhile, Australia’s Channel 7 has taken Blow Up, the balloon-making format that sees the nation’s greatest balloon artists, decorators and twisters go head to head. Stephen Curry and comedian Becky Lucas are hosting the Australian version, which Curry called a “celebration of artistry, skill, design and unbridled imagination.”

‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022

Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar-winning drama Drive My Car has won the FIPRESCI Grand Prix for best film of 2022. All films released from July 1, 2021 were eligible for the prize which was voted on by 646 critics from all over the world.The other four finalists were Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Ruben Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness and Joaquim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.The FIPRESCI honor is the latest in a slew of awards for Drive My Car which debuted in competition in Cannes in 2021, winning the Best Screenplay Award and the FIPRESCI Award, and then went on to win the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.The prize will be presented at the opening gala of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival running from September 16 to 24.