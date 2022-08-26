Florian Sigl’s ‘The Magic Flute’ To Debut At Zurich & San Sebastian Sets Zinemira Award — Global Briefs

‘The Magic Flute’ To World Premiere At Zurich, First Image Of Jack Wolfe In Lead Role Released

Florian Sigl’s contemporary reimagining of Mozart’s opera classic The Magic Flute, which is executive produced by Roland Emmerich, will make its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (Sept 22 to Oct 2) as part of its music-themed Sounds sidebar. The production has released a first image of Shadow And Bone star Jack Wolfe in the lead role of a 17-year-old boy who is sent from London to Austrian Alps on a singing scholarship, to coincide with the announcement. Other highlights of the section include the Swiss premiere of drama Taurus starring Machine Gun Kelly. The US rapping star is due to attend a gala screening of the film, which originally world premiered at the Berlinale. Further world premieres in the sidebar include bio-doc about Irmin Schmidt, who shot to stardom with the Cologne band Can and composed the music for many of Wim Wenders’ films.

Seventeen Basque films Heading To San Sebastian & Zinemira Award Announced

Seventeen films – thirteen features and four shorts – make up the Basque participation at San Sebastian Festival’s 70th edition, including the two Official Selection titles Suro by Mikel Gurrea and The Rite of Spring by Fernando Franco. The festival will also continue to run its parallel Zinemira section, dedicated to Basque cinema. The full list of Basque titles heading to San Sebastian can be found here. And this year San Sebastian will posthumously hand over its Zinemira Award, presented to a figure or institution in honor of their work in the field of Basque cinema, to the gaffer Txema Areizaga, who died last year.