‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power’; Prime Video Reveals Rollout Schedule

Amazon Prime Video announced today that two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Sept. 1 and 2 (depending on time zone). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout.

The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on Oct. 14.

Here’s how the premiere will rollout worldwide:

6 p.m. PDT — Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT — Thursday, September 1

10 p.m. Brazil — Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK — Friday, September 2

3 a.m. Central European Summer Time — Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. India Standard Time — Friday, September 2

10 a.m. Japan Standard Time — Friday, September 2

11 a.m. Australia — Friday, September 2

1 p.m. New Zealand — Friday, September 2

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT — Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT — Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil — Fridays

5 a.m. UK — Fridays

6 a.m. CEST — Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST — Fridays

1 p.m. JST — Fridays

2 p.m. AU — Fridays

4 p.m. NZ — Fridays

The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. The series brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Amazon revealed the name in a video that you can watch above.

Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.