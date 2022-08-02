The Lede Company Unveils New Social Impact Division, Appoints Sarah Acer As Chief Social Impact Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood publicity firm The Lede Company on Tuesday announced the launch of its Social Impact Division, which will be led by newly appointed Chief Social Impact Officer Sarah Acer.

The division will be the company’s fifth, joining existing divisions geared toward Talent, Brand, Strategic Communications and Content. With expertise in cause campaigns, philanthropy, communications, cross-sector partnerships and corporate policy, it will be supporting some of the world’s most influential companies, nonprofits, artists and foundations to design and develop innovative programs and initiatives that are purpose- and insight-driven and focused on advancing a cause, program, partner or issue on a global scale.

Related Story Liz Biber Named Partner & Head Of Content PR At The Lede Company

In her new role at Lede, Acer will support clients in their efforts to accelerate positive change and deliver measurable social impact. Notable social impact projects and organizations backed by Lede since its 2018 founding include The Asian American Foundation, Black Ambition, Blue Bottle Coffee, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, The Bob Woodruff Foundation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, Global Citizen, The Global Fund, Higher Ground, Hilarity for Charity, Hive, March for Our Lives, Planned Parenthood, Pencils $ Kids, ONE Campaign, Tony’s Chocoloney, TOMS, PANGAIA and XQ Institute, among others.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to clients and to deepen our own social impact efforts with Sarah’s support—she is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Sarah Rothman, who with Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan and Christine Su head up Lede as co-CEOs. “We’ve seen firsthand the results of the programs, campaigns and partnerships she’s built and we’re looking forward to seeing the new division grow.”

“The standard of accountability for today’s companies and organizations has reached extraordinary heights — brands, leaders, and staff are being appropriately scrutinized on how a company’s actions reflect their principles and values. Lede not only understands these realities, but continuously evolves to exceed industry standards,” said Pendulum Holdings’ Co-Founder and CEO Robbie Robinson, who serves as a member of Lede’s board. “As Lede expands its talent bench, including the new hire of Sarah Acer as Chief Social Impact Officer, the agency is expanding its meaningful, world-class services with the launch of its Social Impact Division.”

“Lede exists at the intersection of culture and social impact and its work has resulted in category-creating brands, transformational campaigns and measurable impact for clients and communities around the world,” added Acer. “I am thrilled to join the team at Lede and look forward to growing the division and driving social impact ambition and results forward.”

As a former nonprofit executive, consultant and corporate leader, Acer brings nearly two decades of experience to Lede, as well as expertise working alongside and within the private sector, nonprofits and government agencies on social impact, sustainability, communications and philanthropic efforts. She comes to Lede from Global Citizen, where she served as head of global philanthropy, private sector policy, partnerships and campaign design. There, Acer helped lead several historic campaigns and initiatives including Global Citizen LIVE, Give While You Live, One World: Together At Home and the organization’s Race to Zero climate action campaign. She also led the strategy and development of the Global Citizen Impact Funds, as well as for the Time Off to Vote initiative, and oversaw many of the organization’s nonprofit and multilateral partners.

The Lede Company is a full-service strategy, public relations, communications and social impact consulting firm, specializing in corporate, entertainment, brand and nonprofit sectors. Notable clients outside of those previously mentioned include Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Grimes, Halle Berry, Halsey, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Shakira, Anonymous Content, Hello Sunshine, Illumination, Live Nation, Univision, Thom Browne, Altuzarra, Kenzo, Savage x Fenty, Essence Ventures, Violet Grey and WhatsApp.