‘The L Word’: Generation Q’ Season 3: Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams & Joanna Cassidy To Guest Star; Jamie Clayton Upped to Series Regular

Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant, Hacks), Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy, Grey’s Anatomy), and Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner, Six Feet Under) are set to guest star on Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q for Season 3.

In addition, Jamie Clayton has been upped to series regular returning as Tess, the bar manager at Dana’s who becomes intertwined with Shane (Katherine Moennig) in work and love. Previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman will also return to the roles of Carrie and Tina, respectively.

The series returns on November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will drop new episodes every Sunday thereafter.

Cho will play herself as a guest host on the Alice talk show; Adams will play Taylor, a salt-of-the-earth, self-deprecating barista with a secret passion; Cassidy will play Patty, Tess’s mom and a former Las Vegas showgirl currently suffering from MS and dementia.

“I’m so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!” said Marja-Lewis Ryan, showrunner and executive producer for The L Word: Generation Q.

Based on the drama series The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess (Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

In Season 2 of the series, which ended on a shocking cliffhanger, Bette dealt with Tina and Carrie’s engagement and daughter Angie’s search for her birth father; Shane ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess; and hot new author Alice wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani leaned on Gigi during her father’s trial; Finley and Sophie tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other.

Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon as well as Beals, Moennig, and Hailey.