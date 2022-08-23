‘The Kingdom Exodus’: Opening Sequence Revealed For Lars Von Trier’s Venice-Bound Series; Local Release Date Set

With Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus due to world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, Zentropa has dropped a look at the kinetic opening sequence as well as a set of new posters (check out the video above and see photos below).

The Danish release for the series has also been set with Viaplay premiering it on October 9 before it airs on DR at a later date.

The opening sequence introduces the large cast, which includes old acquaintances from previous seasons as well as new faces in the supernatural universe.

This is the final season of von Trier’s cult series which completes the trilogy that initially began in the 1990s. The Kingdom was set in a hospital built on top of the old bleaching ponds in Copenhagen, where evil has taken root.

The Kingdom Exodus tells the story of a sleepwalker named Karen (Bodil Jørgensen) who is heavily influenced by the ghostly original series and desperately seeks answers to unresolved questions in order to save the hospital from doom.

Along with Jorgensen, the cast includes Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Mikael Persbrandt, Ghita Nørby, Nicolas Bro, Søren Pilmark, Peter Mygind, Laura Christensen, Udo Kier, Tuva Novotny and David Dencik. Alexander Skarsgård will guest star.

Von Trier wrote the script in collaboration with Niels Vorsel, with whom he also wrote the previous seasons. Louise Vesth is producing for Zentropa Entertainments with NENT Group and DR as co-producers.

The Kingdom Exodus will head to the Toronto and New York Film Festivals after it debuts on the Lido. Mubi recently acquired rights for distribution in North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India.

Mubi