‘The Idol’: HBO Releases New Teaser For Music Industry Drama

HBO has released the second teaser for music industry drama series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. (Watch it above.)

The teaser debuted last night at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas, a bit of meta-positioning as the series delves into the world of pop music and all of its excesses. The quick-cut teaser flashes plenty of skin and hints of debauchery. “That’s sex,” one character says with eyes glued to her smart phone. “That’s what we’re selling.”

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

The series underwent a creative overhaul in late April, with director Amy Seimetz exiting.

In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, cast includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria. Character details are being kept under wraps and the teaser lives up to its name, setting a tone and mood but not delving into specific plot points.

Joe Epstein serves as showrunner and writer on the series. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert executive produce. Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, writes and co-exec produces. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also co-exec produce.