AGBO’s ‘The Gray Man’ Closes On ‘Extraction’ As 6th Most Viewed Netflix Film

AGBO’s The Gray Man is climbing the ladder toward becoming one of Netflix’s most watched movies ever over its first 28 days. The one it will eclipse next is AGBO’s Extraction, with The Adam Project and Birdbox within hailing distance on the streamer’s all-time list.

Netflix

“The goal was to provide audiences with some fun and heart. Clearly they’re responding,” Russo said. He and Anthony Russo are directing Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State for Netflix, and they’re thinking about the sequel to The Gray Man, which will have Ryan Gosling back as the covert government agent/assassin. “Moving forward, the struggle for Sierra Six will be about whether he can forge a new destiny away from the CIA, or is forever fated to be an agent of death,” Russo told Deadline.

The Gray Man has been one of several satisfying streamer films, the others being the Predator installment Prey and the Thai cave thriller rescue film Thirteen Lives, any of which could have succeeded in theatrical release. AGBO’s one recent theatrical release, The Daniels-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once is about to pass $100 million worldwide through A24.