‘The Goldbergs’ To Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Original Character – Report

Jeff Garlin
Jeff Garlin in "The Goldbergs" ABC

ABC’s The Goldbergs will be minus a patriarch when it returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21: Jeff Garlin’s Murray Goldberg character has been killed off.

The news, reported by EW, follows the exit last season of Garlin from the cast. The actor had been accused of inappropriate behavior and was the subject of HR investigations.

In a new interview, showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW that the Murray character will have been dead for several months when the new season’s plotlines begin. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,”he said. “We’re starting with optimism about [Erica’s] baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

 

