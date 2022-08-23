‘The Gentlemen’ Producer Ivan Atkinson Adopts Decentralized, NFT-Based Structure For Future Movie Productions

Producer and writer Ivan Atkinson, whose credits include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and Aladdin, has said he will adopt a Decentralized Autonomous Organization structure underpinned by NFTs for future feature productions.

Under the move, his London-based company One Van Films is partnering with Light Cycle, a 3D metaverse platform tailored to fashion, entertainment, gaming, filming, music, sports and NFT, on the Caduceus Ecosystem.

A DAO gives control of decision-making for movie productions and releases to community members, with full transparency and without influence by any one central authority.

One Van Films and Light Cycle want to pioneer an NFT and DAO project that will reward loyal fans and supporters with an up-close-and-personal relationship to the film industry and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.

“This project is one that has taken careful crafting and consideration,” said Atkinson. “I aim to contribute to the film industry by creating a way for an audience member to participate in the movie-making process.”

The project will revolve around digital NFT ownership and tokenisation of exclusive moments and collectables. Fans will be able to interact with the movie, to choose different endings, for example, or purchase the items they like in the film.

“The conversations with Ivan naturally evolved from a straightforward NFT project with incredible utilities through to a full-blown tokenisation project,” said Sara Ezen of Light Cycle.

“It makes complete sense as NFT holders will be able to stake their NFTs against all future One Van Films productions. The disruption to the traditional film market is unprecedented. It’s the start of the future of filmmaking.”