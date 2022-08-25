The Exchange Promotes Nathaniel McCormick To President Of Worldwide Sales & Distribution

Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange has promoted Nathaniel McCormick to the position of President of Worldwide Sales & Distribution.

McCormick, who joined O’Shea at The Exchange in 2012, was previously Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Distribution at the company.

In a career spanning two decades in the entertainment industry, McCormick previously served as Director, International Sales and Operations at IM Global and Director, and International Sales and Acquisitions for Affinity International, where he first worked with O’Shea.

McCormick graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a degree in Film Production and Business Administration.

“Nat and I have been working together for 15 years already. Over this time, he has continued to grow, always taking on more responsibilities, and has been someone you can rely on to consistently deliver results,” commented The Exchange CEO O’Shea.

In further The Exchange news, the company has also welcomed Paige Williams as Director of Business and Legal Affairs.

Williams has negotiated various development and production agreements and worked on licensing agreements for worldwide film acquisitions and sales with Netflix, Amazon and Universal while working for Voltage Pictures.

At Dolphin Entertainment Inc she assisted the CEO with various legal issues and business expansion opportunities.

She graduated from Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler School of Law.

“We are delighted to have Paige joining our ranks, she is very promising”, said O’Shea.