Raindance Winner ‘The Drowning Of Arthur Braxton’ Set For International Release

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales outfit 7&7 Producer’s Sales Service has set The Drowning of Arthur Braxton, the debut feature from popular YouTube star Luke Cutforth, for international release next month in the UK, Australia, and Scandinavia via international content distributor Rights Booster Ltd.

The film, which picked up the award for Best UK Feature at the 2021 Raindance Film Festival, will also be released in North America via Kaczmarek Digital Media Group.

Based on Caroline Smailes’ 2013 cult novel of the same name, the flick follows an awkward, heavily bullied schoolboy from a dysfunctional home who encounters first love, mystery, and danger when he discovers a beautiful water nymph hiding in a magical abandoned Victorian public swimming pool.

The film stars James Tarpey as Arthur, Rebecca Hanssen as Delphina the water nymph, and British comedian and actor Johnny Vegas (who also serves as the film’s executive producer) in the heart-wrenching role of Arthur’s alcoholic depressive father dependent on his teenage carer son.

“Bringing Arthur Braxton to the screen has been a dream come true,” said Cutforth. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved thanks to our passionate cast and crew, and cannot wait for the film to reach its eager audience.”

Cutforth is one of the UK’s best-known internet personalities with over 500,000 regular viewers to his YouTube channel and approaching 25 Million views. He is currently in pre-production on his next feature project a satirical comedy about conspiracy theorists, as well as two television series.