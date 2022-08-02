Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Station 19’: Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall & Pat Healy Upped To Series Regulars For Season 6

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Chris Rock Animated Series 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Set For Paramount+ & Comedy Central
Read the full story

‘The Driver’: Skeet Ulrich Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series

Skeet Ulrich
Michael Lewis

EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The DriverAMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+.

The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Related Story

'Better Call Saul' Flashes To 'Breaking Bad' As Series Finale Looms; (SPOILER) Lives, In Florida

Ulrich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince (Esposito). It’s a version of the character played by Ian Hart in the original series.

Paula Malcomson and Bonnie Mbuli also star.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, David Morrissey, who played Vince in the original, and Travers executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The six-part series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Filming starts in New Orleans early this month.

Ulrich will next be seen in Herbert James Winterstern’s natural disaster pic Supercell, opposite Michelle Monaghan in Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller Blood, and in dramatic thriller Salvation from director Mackenzie Munro. He also recently starred as FP Jones on the CW’s Riverdale, and in #Freerayshawn, the Emmy-winning short form series produced by Antoine Fuqua. Ulrich is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Paradigm.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad