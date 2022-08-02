‘The Driver’: Skeet Ulrich Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+.

The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Ulrich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince (Esposito). It’s a version of the character played by Ian Hart in the original series.

Paula Malcomson and Bonnie Mbuli also star.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, David Morrissey, who played Vince in the original, and Travers executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The six-part series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Filming starts in New Orleans early this month.

Ulrich will next be seen in Herbert James Winterstern’s natural disaster pic Supercell, opposite Michelle Monaghan in Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller Blood, and in dramatic thriller Salvation from director Mackenzie Munro. He also recently starred as FP Jones on the CW’s Riverdale, and in #Freerayshawn, the Emmy-winning short form series produced by Antoine Fuqua. Ulrich is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Paradigm.