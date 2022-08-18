‘The Deacon’: Sweden’s Arvet Agency Behind Horror From Venice Award-Winning Filmmaker Tequoia Urbina

EXCLUSIVE: Sweden’s Arvet Agency is producing horror film The Deacon from Venice Award-winning filmmaker Tequoia Urbina.

The Stockholm-based company has acquired script and media rights to the project following a deal with Magnolia Tree Productions.

Pic is described as a horror story set in the present day about a family who are given shelter by a church community, but all is not what it seems.

Atlanta-based filmmaker Urbina directed, wrote and produced Venice Short Film Award winning pic Gehenna and has packaged The Deacon as a “high concept indie horror,” according to Arvet CEO Grace Maharaj.

She added: “We are looking for IP to enter the North American market with and when we read Tequoia’s script, we loved the themes she has touched on with family secrets and the vulnerable in society who have nowhere to turn for help when there is an economic downturn.”

Maharaj said the project speaks to Arvet’s dual strategy of seeking IP with a “unique Nordic signature that can be pitched to the English language market” and closing the gaps in representation “from acquisition to decision making to writing levels.”

Deadline revealed last year that the firm had optioned a collection of books by Lars Wilderäng and was planning a string of English-language film, TV and game adaptations.